Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. 520,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,134% from the average session volume of 42,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Euromax Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.61.

Euromax Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euromax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.