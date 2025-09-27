Entergy Corporation $ETR Position Increased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in Entergy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 188.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Entergy Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.94. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

