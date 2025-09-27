Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $128.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.56 and its 200-day moving average is $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $150.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Emerson Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

