EDU (ASX:EDU) Insider Joshua Bolot Sells 6,561,476 Shares of Stock

EDU Holdings Limited (ASX:EDU – Get Free Report) insider Joshua Bolot sold 6,561,476 shares of EDU stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.54, for a total value of A$3,556,319.99.

EDU Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

EDU Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 189.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 1st.

About EDU

EDU Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides tertiary education services in Australia. The company offers vocational education and training services, including accredited certificate and diploma level courses in health and community services to international students. It also provides higher education services in the areas of creative therapies, counselling and psychotherapy, and early childhood education for domestic and international students.

