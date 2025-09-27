East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total value of $697,378.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. The trade was a 34.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 888,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,833,901.32. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,240 shares of company stock worth $7,379,678. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

East West Bancorp stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.