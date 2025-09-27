Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Nice $NICE

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NICE. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Price Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $145.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. Nice has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $200.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

