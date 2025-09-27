Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of ING stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. ING Group, N.V. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82.

ING Group Cuts Dividend

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.4002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About ING Group

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

