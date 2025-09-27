Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE PBA opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.79. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

