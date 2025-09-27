Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Sony Corporation $SONY

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 4.7% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sony by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in Sony by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,449,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 134,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $180.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $30.25.

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 9.14%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

