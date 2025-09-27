Diversified Enterprises LLC Purchases 4,647 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF $NUSC

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $46.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

