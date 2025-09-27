Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $810,000 Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Diversified Enterprises LLC decreased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 372.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 467,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 368,926 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 427.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 467.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166,373 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,717,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,884,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,163,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 1.3%

HYD opened at $50.67 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.97.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.