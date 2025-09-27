Diversified Enterprises LLC Buys 315 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 420.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 119.6% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.03%.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

