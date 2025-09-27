Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares $SPDN Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 431.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,076 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at $13,260,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 12.5% during the second quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 119,992 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at $11,791,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at $5,275,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $9.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.