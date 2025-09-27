Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV is Jentner Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Jentner Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,346 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jentner Corp owned about 0.52% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 73,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

