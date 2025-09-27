Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS is Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $19,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,974,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,483,000 after buying an additional 453,209 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,871,000 after buying an additional 87,766 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,462,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,150,000 after acquiring an additional 60,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,213,000 after acquiring an additional 113,611 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,822,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 101,736 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

