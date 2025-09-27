Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Shares Bought by Meredith Wealth Planning

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFGP. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DFGP opened at $55.44 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.07.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.