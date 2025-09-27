Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF is TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,954 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 270,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 98,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 376,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter.

DFCF opened at $42.68 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

