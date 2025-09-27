Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 114.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.74.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $171.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.08%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

