DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DexCom by 99.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded DexCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.11.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $40,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 94,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,555,449.58. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,849 shares of company stock valued at $564,733. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.