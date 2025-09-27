dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Stock Price Up 31.8% – What’s Next?

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) was up 31.8% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$10.95 and last traded at C$10.91. Approximately 6,520,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,267% from the average daily volume of 193,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

dentalcorp Stock Up 31.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.22.

Get dentalcorp alerts:

dentalcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. dentalcorp’s payout ratio is currently -21.74%.

About dentalcorp

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dentalcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dentalcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.