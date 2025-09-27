David Kennon Inc Buys 278 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

David Kennon Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $202.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $204.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

