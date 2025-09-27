Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 30.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 197.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $3,341,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,906,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE ALL opened at $212.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.82. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $202.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

