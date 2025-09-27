Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 483 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $184.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.58. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.