Dakota Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Position in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,575 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coupang by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coupang by 834.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coupang by 2,448.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 55,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 52,990 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Stock Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Arete Research assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $2,093,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,050,762.60. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 64,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $2,076,045.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 449,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,182.14. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,983 shares of company stock worth $31,203,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.