Dakota Wealth Management Buys 2,702 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $107.08 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $112.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

