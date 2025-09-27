Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 4,019 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 93.0% in the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 79.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 72,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,858 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.38.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average is $96.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

