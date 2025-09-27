Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 20,960 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 245,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $2,730,414,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,135.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,071,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,197,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,975 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $607,621,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,213,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,797 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3%

XOM stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.52. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $499.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.