Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.04.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $219.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total transaction of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,997,911 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,630,574 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

