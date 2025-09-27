Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys 133 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total value of $7,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 138,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,647,161. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,176,470 shares of company stock valued at $720,979,162 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average of $145.78. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

