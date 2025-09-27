CX Institutional Increases Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $773,627,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9,538.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,399,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,434 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $92,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 890,593 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $1,969,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This trade represents a 36.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $109.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.02. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

