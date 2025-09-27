CX Institutional Has $369,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Scotiabank raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.70.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE OXY opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.83. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

