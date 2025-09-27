CX Institutional Has $363,000 Stock Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Western Digital by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,029,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,337,000 after buying an additional 2,842,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,369,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $136,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,481 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,897,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,406,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $654,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 594,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,148,052.40. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,024,159.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 151,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,602.84. The trade was a 6.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

