CX Institutional Buys 965 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

CX Institutional raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GEHC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

