CX Institutional Acquires 6,250 Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Price Performance

ARTY stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.23. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

About iShares Future AI & Tech ETF

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.