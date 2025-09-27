Cove Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Impact Investors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.81.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $286.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.51. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $256.89 and a 12 month high of $358.88.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. This represents a 52.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

