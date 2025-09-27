Cove Private Wealth LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Cove Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,349 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,147,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 308.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,562 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $607,443,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $360.37 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.25 and its 200-day moving average is $374.08. The company has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.41.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
