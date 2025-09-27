Cove Private Wealth LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $293.83 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $293.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.54.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This trade represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

