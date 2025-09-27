Cove Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.74. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.82.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

