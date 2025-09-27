Cove Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.