Cove Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 59.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
