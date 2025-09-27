Cove Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Cove Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,624,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,677,124,000 after buying an additional 834,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after buying an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,308,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,408,000 after purchasing an additional 311,034 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,299,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,938,000 after buying an additional 460,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE BSX opened at $98.20 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

