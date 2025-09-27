Cove Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Cove Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1%

NKE stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

