Cora Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%

AVGO opened at $334.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

