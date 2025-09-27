Cora Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.5%
AVGO opened at $334.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 725,638 shares in the company, valued at $246,412,152.04. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
