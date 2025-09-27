Contrasting Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) & Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) and Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Strata Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -195.35% -162.37% Strata Skin Sciences -35.13% -266.94% -32.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Strata Skin Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strata Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bullfrog AI and Strata Skin Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 241.73 -$6.99 million ($0.76) -1.86 Strata Skin Sciences $32.85 million 0.30 -$10.09 million ($2.84) -0.83

Bullfrog AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strata Skin Sciences. Bullfrog AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strata Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bullfrog AI and Strata Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strata Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Strata Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.16%. Given Strata Skin Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strata Skin Sciences is more favorable than Bullfrog AI.

Summary

Strata Skin Sciences beats Bullfrog AI on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. The company products include XTRAC and Pharos excimer lasers, and VTRAC lamp systems for the treatment systems that are used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions. It also offers TheraClear Acne Therapy System for the treatment of mild to moderate inflammatory, comedonal, and pustular acne. The company was formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc and changed its name to STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

