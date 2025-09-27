Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,400.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5,450.00.
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
