ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Bought by TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co

TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 428.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $35,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 418.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 363 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The firm has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

