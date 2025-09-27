Congress Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 70,682 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $117.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.66. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

