Congress Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Maplebear Inc. $CART

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 35.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 27.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Maplebear Stock Down 0.2%

Maplebear stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $392,303.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,348,715.60. This trade represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $150,314.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 431,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,273,014.91. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,986,367 shares of company stock valued at $238,211,261 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Maplebear from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maplebear from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maplebear

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.