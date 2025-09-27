Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This is a 8.2% increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Concentrix has a dividend payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CNXC opened at $47.66 on Friday. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 3.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNXC. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

