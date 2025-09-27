Comparing X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) and X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lazard and X Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 2 4 3 0 2.11 X Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lazard presently has a consensus target price of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given Lazard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lazard is more favorable than X Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $3.08 billion 1.97 $279.91 million $2.90 18.61 X Financial $804.43 million 0.69 $210.97 million $5.34 2.49

This table compares Lazard and X Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial. X Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lazard has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X Financial has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. X Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Lazard pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. X Financial pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Lazard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Lazard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and X Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 9.96% 34.33% 5.24% X Financial 23.30% 25.42% 14.98%

Summary

Lazard beats X Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services. This segment offers its services to corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients to various industry areas, including consumers, financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, industrials, power and energy/infrastructure, real estate, technology, telecommunication, and media and entertainment. The Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions; investment and wealth management services in equity and fixed income strategies; asset allocation strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard, Inc. was incorporated in 1848 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as funds, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. In addition, it engages in the technology development, service, and sale of products; and provision of guarantee and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China.

