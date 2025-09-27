Comparing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chevron and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 3 8 11 0 2.36 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 0 2 4 1 2.86

Chevron presently has a consensus price target of $165.05, suggesting a potential upside of 3.07%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 17.93%. Given Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is more favorable than Chevron.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chevron pays an annual dividend of $6.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Chevron pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chevron has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

72.4% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chevron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chevron has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 7.02% 9.90% 5.87% Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras 15.99% 34.11% 8.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chevron and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $202.79 billion 1.36 $17.66 billion $7.77 20.61 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $91.42 billion 0.92 $7.53 billion $2.14 6.11

Chevron has higher revenue and earnings than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chevron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant. The Downstream segment refines crude oil into petroleum products; markets crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufactures and markets renewable fuels, commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives; and transports crude oil and refined products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car. The company was formerly known as ChevronTexaco Corporation and changed its name to Chevron Corporation in 2005. Chevron Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, acquisition, and exports of crude oil; and production of fertilizers, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; renewable energy businesses; low carbon services; and natural gas processing business, as well as production of biodiesel and its co-products. The company also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. In addition, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

